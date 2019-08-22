The quality of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) construction is very much visible after several metro stations developed leaks following Tuesday's heavy rains.

Namma Metro has showcased a very poor infrastructural quality after Tuesday's rain, which resulted in a leaky mess at the platform and nearby areas of the stations, which has a mix of underground, street level, and elevated stations using standard-gauge tracks. Most of these cases were reported along the Green Line of the metro and Banashankari, Rajajinagar, Peenya and Dasarahalli stations were the worst affected.

This is not the first time an incident like this has happened. Earlier also water leakage was reported from several stations, including the main hub Majestic, Trinity and Indira Nagar. The metro staff had found an odd way of rainwater harvesting as they placed several buckets inside the station after water started leaking from the ceiling.

Serving a total length of 42.3 kilometres and 40 stations, Bengaluru Metro is the fourth-longest operational metro network in India. In June, the ticketing staff at Majestic metro station had to shift from one of their counters as the water had started flowing from one of the vents into the room.

Many such incidents of Namma Metro have been reported this year, yet the BMRCL authorities have not taken any action against this. The authorities claim of taking preventive measures and working out solutions even as most of the metro structures face such occurrences.

It is not yet known if the poor quality of the construction or the improper maintenance of these structures have led to the leakage. The metro complex is mostly made of concrete and is not that old for the leakage to happen so quickly. However, people are concerned about the structural quality including waterproofing of the stations.