Purple line of Namma Metro, between Baiyappanahalli and MG road, will not be operational on Saturday (August 3) 9 pm to Sunday (August 4) 11 am due to maintenance work.

The last train from Mysore Road to Baiyappanahalli will leave the metro station on Saturday, 9 pm and vice versa at 9.30 pm.

While the stretch which covers Baiyappanahalli, Indiranagar, Swami Vivekananda Road, Halasuru, Trinity and MG Road will not function, the rest of the line will remain unaffected.

The metro operations on the Green Line, running between Nagasandra and Yelachenahalli, will function as usual.

Several passengers have complained of delay and being stalled inside the train for more than 30 minutes due to the on-going maintenance work. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is planning to operate additional bus services to help the commuters travelling on the route, who will not be able to avail the metro services on August 3 and 4.