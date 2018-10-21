Namaste England has become a victim of piracy as the full movie has been leaked online by illegal sites for users to watch it on internet or download for free.

Starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, Namaste England was released last Thursday, and in no time the film has been made available online illegally.

While some of the pirated prints are of poor quality, several torrent sites even claim to have HD quality print of Namaste England. The movie did not receive positive reviews from the critics, following which the audience response has also not been good for the film.

Namaste England has almost bombed at the box office over its first weekend itself, and now the full movie being leaked online might further affect its collection in coming days.

Piracy has been a major issue for Bollywod as almost every film has been leaked online right after the release. In some cases, the movies got hit by piracy even before official release, causing huge losses for the producers.

Films like Great Grand Masti, Manjhi: The Mountain Man among a few others were leaked online before release. Directed by Vipul Shah, Namaste England is a romantic drama. It was released alongside Badhaai Ho, which however, has been running very successfully at the box office.