Nagarjuna appeared as the host for the latest season of Television's reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. He was seen having so much fun on the sets of Bigg Boss, though he had to juggle between Bigg Boss and his shooting for the upcoming movie Wild Dog, Nagarjuna appeared thoroughly enjoying the busy time.

It has been reported that most of the big movie makers have made announcements regarding the upcoming releases in Telugu Film Industry. The years seem to be packed with back to back updates and releases for the Telugu audience as well as the makers.

One popular Telugu actor who is probably missing out to create a gala this season could be Nagarjuna. As there are no updates regarding his upcoming movie Wild Dog yet, Nagarjuna's fans and Akkineni followers are waiting for any information.

Wild Dog movie cast and crew:

It has to be noted that Nagarjuna had already wrapped up shooting for "Wild Dog" which is being directed by debutant filmmaker Abishor Solomon. The movie portrays Nagarjuna as an NIA officer named Vijay Varma. Produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy together, Wild Dog is bankrolled under Matinee Entertainment.

Wild Dog also features Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, Atul Kulkarni, Ali Reza(Bigg Boss fame), and Appaji Ambarisha Darbha in significant roles.

In November 2020, Nagarjuna had posted on his Twitter page: "Heading home after wrapping up my work for #WildDog! Feeling sad as I say goodbye to my talented team and the Himalayas (sic)." Apart from this update, there is no significant information from the makers of Wild Dog.

Nagarjuna's fans had expected an update regarding the movie release during Sankranti or Republic Day, but the makers seem not to be prepared yet. There were talks that the movie Wild Dog would get only OTT to release earlier. But, as the theaters are open now, the makers need to make an announcement to kill all these wrong assumptions by the media.