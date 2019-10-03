The Bigg Boss house has nine members as contestants and there are just five more weeks for the grand finale. As the days progress, the number of contestants come down, and there are a lot of issues happening inside.

In Wednesday's episode, Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar, Vithika, Ali Reza and Shiva Jyothi were assigned the task. All of them were asked to fill their containers with water, and they had to fight for water. The rest of the members who are nominated for eliminations can stop them from filling water. Punarnavi was the supervisor for the task.

Mahesh, as usual, didn't take part in the task. Varun and Rahul tried to stop Baba Bhaskar and Sreemukhi. Neither Varun nor Rahul stopped Vithika, and their target ware Sreemukhi and Baba Bhaskar. As they were stopping Ali, he filled Jyothi's container with the water he brought, and other contestants did not like this. Because of what he did, Ali and Shiva Jyothi were disqualified.

Sreemukhi raised her voice and said that what Ali had done was wrong. Ali said that he wants to support Jyothi. When Sreemukhi asked whether he would sacrifice the title for her, he said yes. Also, she said she will wait until host Akkineni Nagarjuna talks about this during the weekend. Vithika also said she won't be taking part in the task if this is how it was going to be.

It is true that he is pretty much close to Shiva Jyothi, but when it comes to the task, it is compulsory that everyone in the house follows the rules and does what Bigg Boss asks them to do. Fans on social media are now asking him why he even entered the house as wild card entrant. Well, this is true and let us see what happens in the upcoming episode.