Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma held a grand a pre-release event for his upcoming Telugu movie Officer starring Akkineni Nagarjuna and Myra Sareen on Monday (May 28). This function was live streamed on YouTube.

Officer is an action crime film, which has been written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, who has also jointly produced it with Sudheer Chandra under the banner A Company Production. The movie was to be released in the cinema halls on May 25. But it was postponed due to delay in its post-production works.

Now, Officer is scheduled for worldwide release on June 1. The makers have already kick-started its publicity works. They recently released its stills, videos and songs, which have received a good response and generated decent hype for its release. Now, they are holding a pre-release function, as a part of its promotion.

Ram Gopal Varma revealed his plans about holding a pre-release function for Officer on May 24 and invited the fans of Nagarjuna to the event. The filmmaker tweeted, "We are having a pre release event of #Officer on 28th May 7 pm at N convention. I invite all @iamnagarjuna's fans to please come and take part in this celebration Film is releasing June 1st."

Ram Gopal Varma has reportedly invited Sukumar to be the chief guest at the pre-release event of Officer. The director, who is basking in on the success of Rangasthalam, has reportedly agreed to attend this function, which will witness the presence of the entire Akkineni family and fans and some bigwigs from the Telugu film industry.

Ram Gopal Varma has made grand arrangements for the pre-released function of Officer, which is set to be one of the big Tollywood events of the year. This event will be telecast live on some Telugu TV channels. The filmmaker is live streaming it on his official YouTube channel. Click the below video to watch it live.

The makers of Officer made arrangements of launch for the fans of Akkineni family. They started serving lunch at Sri Sai Gardens Function Hall, 100ft Road, near Hitech City Flyover in Hyderabad from 12.30 PM on Monday. Several fans were seen enjoying before they attended the pre-release function of the movie.