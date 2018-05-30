Akkineni Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma's (RGV) movie Officer, which is set for global release on June 1, will clash with Raju Gadu, Abhimanyudu and Sarabha at the worldwide box office.

Officer is one of the most-talked-about Telugu movies of 2018. The biggest reason for the hype and curiosity is that the movie brings back the super-hit duo of Siva – Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma, who have already done three movies and they are gearing up to release this fourth combo film.

Written by RGV, Officer is an action crime thriller that is based on the life of IPS officer KM Prasanna. Akkineni Nagarjuna is seen in Khakhi avatar in the movie and his look featured in it promos generated a lot of expectations about the movie. Myra Sareen, Baby Kaavya, Feroz Abbasi, Sayaji Shinde and Ajay are also featured playing key roles. Its posters, videos and songs have got good response.

Written and directed by Sanjana Reddy, Raju Gadu is a comedy movie. Raj Tarun and Amyra Dastur have played the lead roles, while Rajendra Prasad, Sithara, Nagineedu, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju and Prudhvi Raj appear in its supporting cast. The film has Gopi Sundar's music, B Rajashekar's cinematography and MR Varma's editing.

Abhimanyudu is the dubbed version of debutant director PS Mithran's Tamil action thriller Irumbu Thirai starring Vishal, Arjun and Samantha Akkineni. The original version was a hit at the Tamil box office and the makers are releasing it in the Telugu states to cash in on the popularity of its lead actors.

Sarabha is a horror thriller movie, which has been written and directed by N Narasimha Rao. Aakash Sehdev and Mishti are playing the lead roles in the film and Jaya Prada, Ponvannan, LB Sreeram, Prudhvi, Sjayaji Shinde and Charandeep appear in supporting cast. The movie has Koti's music, Ramana Salwa's cinematography and Mehul Joshi's visual effects.

All the four movies belong to different genres and their promos show that they deal with interesting stories. But Officer is bigger than Raju Gadu, Abhimanyudu and Sarabha in terms of star power, hype and promotion. But it will not get enough numbers of screens, as it has to share the screen count with other films. It remains to be seen how the Nagarjuna starrer will perform at the box office.