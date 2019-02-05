Chiranjeevi's brother Nagababu has come down heavily upon singer SP Balasubrahmanyam over his regressive comment on women and said that he has no right to dictate terms on their clothes.

SP Balasubrahmanyam was talking about Telugu pride, culture and literature at the Bharateeya Harikatha Vaibhavotsavam in Tirupati when he made objectionable remarks on actresses. The legendary singer criticised them for wearing revealing clothes for an occasion. He said the actresses dress to draw the attention of filmmakers who may give them roles.

SP Balasubrahmanyam's comment received flakes from many people from the industry. Nagababu slammed his derogatory remarks on women. "We are a democratic country and no one has the right to dictate to women on what to wear and what not to. And this is not the first time that people in responsible positions are making such offensive comments against actresses," he told Deccan Chronicle.

Later, Nagababu took to his YouTube channel to speak further on the issue of SP Balasubrahmanyam. He released a video titled "Naga Babu Counter to ORTHODOX Fools, Voice For Girls." He said that one should not judge a girl's character by dressing sense. Girls choose their clothing for reasons only known to them. "If we don't understand those reason, we should abstain from judging their character."

Nagababu said, "Who are you to tell the women what they should wear? How can anybody have a say in the matter in the guise of promoting tradition or protecting a religion? Women have been subject to rapes, sexual abuse. Even those women who cover their body in a full dress have been victims of molestation and rapes. These things happen only because of the perversion of some males."

The brother of megastar Chiranjeevi continued, "Nobody can dictate what someone has to wear. If a woman wants to expose her body, it's up to her. Who has given you the right to dictate terms? No woman has ever told men to stop wearing pants, knickers, etc. Has any woman complained about being inconvenienced by the sight of your body hair when you wear shorts?"

Nagababu concluded, "Has any woman complained about having to see your tummy when you wear banians? When are you going to mend your ways? Why are you focusing on a woman's thighs, body parts? Your view is perverted."