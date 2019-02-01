SP Balasubrahmanyam has grabbed eyeballs for his controversial statements on actresses criticising them over the kind of clothes they wear at public events.

The legendary singer recently attended a Telugu event where he chose the platform to speak about film actresses who (according to him) wear revealing outfits on the red carpet and expressed his anger over their choices of clothes. He questioned their intentions of wearing such clothes at public events in order to get noticed in the film industry and seek good opportunities.

"These days, actresses don't know what kind of dress they should wear for film events. Should their behaviour be taken as an act of innocence? Or do they think that only if they wear revealing outfits will heroes and directors give them opportunities? We have reached an all-time low," Balasubrahmanyam was quoted as saying by Indiaglitz.

His statements have raised a lot of eyebrows but Balasubrahmanyam is not afraid of the criticism that will come his way and won't care what actresses will think about him hereafter.

"I wouldn't mind even if my comments anger the heroines. In any case, most of them don't know Telugu, so they won't understand my comments," Balasubrahmanyam added.

The singer, who is known for his work in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi, has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 languages and is also the recipient of six National Film Awards for the Best Male Playback Singer.

It remains to be seen if Balasubrahmanyam's words would land him in trouble for his controversial statements.