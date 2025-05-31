It's been months since Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Hyderabad, and years since Chaitanya split from his former wife, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While the former couple have moved on in their own ways, netizens continue to take sides and malign their life choices. Sobhita has always had to bear the brunt of it; she has been called names and mocked on social media for a long time, but netizens chose to come at her and undermine her even on her birthday.

Chaitanya, who is lovingly referred to as Chay by friends, family and fans, took to his social media to wish his Sobhita for her birthday. He posted a sunlit picture of them from one of their vacations, and the two looked wonderful together. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Chay wrote, "Happy birthday my lady." While Chaitanya wore a black t-shirt, Sobhita rocked a plain white tee and both of them exuded some strong chic vibes.

Netizens were visibly upset with Chaitanya wishing his wife on social media and attacked Sobhita in the comment section of the post. They praised Samantha and mocked Sobhita.

A comment on the birthday post read, "Nobody can beat Samantha", while another mentioned, "Samantha is best." An Instagram user mentioned, "Respect for samantha," another wrote, "samantha is best you know that." A netizen very hurtfully mentioned, "In search of gold you lost a diamond" right after which there was a comment that read, "Where is lady I can't see any lady"- a comment that mocked Sobhita's features. There were also comments like, "Nonsense both", "Sobhita no cute ..... Samantha is more beautiful", "Samantha is best no one can beat her" and "Sorry sir but.....Samantha mam always best for you sir."

On the other hand, there are reports about Samantha having moved on with director Raj Nidimoru. Ever since Chay and Sam's divorce, her fans have always rooted for her to give love a second chance. However, when there are reports of her having moved on, fans are disappointed with the man that she has chosen for herself, considering that Raj is not divorced yet and has a legally wedded wife and daughter, as per speculation.