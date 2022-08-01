It was in October last year that Tollywood star couples Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation, pulling fans into a state of shock. After the divorce, Samantha appeared in several movies, and her item song in Pushpa made the starlet a national crush.

Amid all these developments, Naga Chaitanya has always remained silent about the separation, and he never came to the public to open up about what happened with their relationship.

Naga Chaitanya opens up after divorce

And now, Naga Chaitanya, during a recent interaction with ET has talked about his divorce from Samantha.

During the talk, Naga Chaitanya revealed that Samantha has ''moved on'' after the separation, and he did not want to talk about it anymore.

"Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That's what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it's good or bad," said Naga Chaitanya.

He added: "I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that's it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I've moved on and I don't feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that."

What happened between Naga Chaitanya and Samantha?

He also made it clear that his friends and family members know what had happened with his relationship with Samantha.

"All the speculation and conjecture is all very temporary. The more I react to it, the more news it will make. So I just stay chill about it, let it happen and it will all fade away hopefully," he further noted.

Recently, Samantha appeared in Koffee with Karan and said that her days after the divorce were tough. She, however, made it clear that the decision to split helped her to be in a better space.