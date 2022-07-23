Naga Chaitanya, who has refused to speak much about his divorce with Samantha, has opened up about his separation from his former wife.

The Telugu actor has been busy with the promotions of his latest flick Telugu flick, which was released on Friday. July 22.

"Feels Nice to See myself as New Person"

When asked about his divorce, Chaitanya said that he has changed himself as new person."During this period, I have changed a lot as a person. Earlier I could not open up much. But now I am able to. Feeling very much attached to my family members and friends. It feels very nice to see myself as an entirely new person," DNA quotes him as saying.

On the other hand, Samantha too has spoken about her broken relationship with Chai on Koffee with Karan 7. On the show, host Karan Johar referred to Naga Chaitanya as her "husband" and she was quick to correct him as her "ex-husband."

Sam on Koffee with Karan 7

On asking their separation is "amicable", she said, "You mean if you put us both in a room, you'd have to hide sharp objects? Yes, as of now." However, she later added, "but it maybe sometime in the future".

The host then enquired about the social media trolling over her personal life. She said, "So, I couldn't really complain about it because I chose that path, I chose to be transparent and I chose to reveal a lot of my life. And, when the separation happened, I couldn't be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have answers which I didn't at that point of time. I think I came out of it okay, better than okay."

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were good friends for years after making their acting debut with Yee Maaya Chesaave. They took their relationship to the next level by tying the knot in 2017 after getting approval from both their families.

They formally announced about their separation, last year.