It was a heartbreak for fans when Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation. Often known as Tollywood's most lovely couple, rumour mills worked overtime to churn out various stories— from extramarital affairs to abortion news and Samantha not wanting to have kids.

The couple ended their marriage after four years due to irreconcilable differences. And now there are reports that Chaitanya is dating Ponniyin Selvam actress Shobhita Dhulipala. Ever since the news broke out, Chay fans have been accusing Samantha of planting negative publicity news to project Chaitanya in a bad light.

However, Samantha, who always handles negatively with a knack, has advised haters to move on and grow up in life. Reacting to the dating rumours, the actress wrote, "Rumours on girl - Must be true !! Rumours on boy - Planted by a girl !! Grow up guys .. Parties involved have moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work ... on your families .. move on!!"

Rumours on girl - Must be true !!

Rumours on boy - Planted by girl !!

Grow up guys ..

Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!! https://t.co/6dbj3S5TJ6 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 21, 2022

On work front

Meanwhile, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress has recently shot for her Koffee With Karan debut. In the talk show, the actress has reportedly opened up about her divorce from Chaitanya. Samantha reportedly took a diplomatic stance while discussing the divorce. The new season of Koffee with Karan begins on July 7 on Disney Hotstar.

On the work front, the actress has a slew of interesting projects lined up for release. First in line is the mythological drama Shankuntalam, next is a Tamil-Telugu sci-fi thriller Yashoda, and finally, there is a rom-com Kushi with Vijay Devarado in lead. She is also likely to make her Bollywood debut soon.