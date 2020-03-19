Telugu actors like Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh seems to be least bothered about the COVID-19 infection, as they have continued to shoot their upcoming movie and brand advertisement.

Most of the Telugu celebs have not only stalled the film shoot and releases but are also busy spreading awareness about the Coronavirus among the public. But there are a few celebs, who seem to be careless about this novel coronavirus infection. Along with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, director Sekhar Kammula was spotted shooting for his upcoming movie titled Love Story.

As its title says, Love Story is a romance drama and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are playing the lead roles in the film. The film unit has recently shared a photo on social media, which shows them shooting for the movie, which is produced by Ram Mohan Rao. In this picture, the lead pair is walking hand-in-hand on a railway platform. The two are in a romantic mood with smiles on their faces.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh has taken a risk to complete the shooting of an ad. Interacting with media, the actress revealed that it was unavoidable for her. She told the media, "I am shooting an advertisement for a brand. This shoot could not have moved hence we are shooting it now."

But the makers of this advertisement have taken preventive measures to safeguard the team from Coronavirus. Rakul Preet Singh added, "We are following the precautionary measures. We have the entire crew masked up. We have put up a fever checking facility and everyone is being given a band only after the check-up of fever."

However, Rakul Preet Singh is doing her bit in spreading awareness about COVID-19. She wrote, Please don't step out unless absolutely necessary! Could not cancel today's shoot but the entire team took precautions! don't be paranoid but wise. think positive and fight coronavirus with a smile @aasthasharma @reannmoradian @toralsoni @im__sal @bbhiral @kumar_anapagaddi #safetyfirst #selfquarantine."