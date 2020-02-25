Actress Sai Pallavi is currently busy shooting for Shekhar Kammula's Love Story for which she has been paired up with Naga Chaitanya. She is simultaneously shooting for Rana Daggubati's Virata Parvam, which is being directed by Venu Udugula.

The actress is in a need of a desperate hit and eagerly waiting for it. Pallavi made her Telugu debut with Varun Tej in Fidaa and was later seen in Middle Class Abbayi with Nani. Both these films were blockbuster hits and the actress was bombarded with film offers thereafter.

In 2018, she was seen in Padi Padi Leche Manasu for which was she paired up with Sharwanand. This film tanked at the box office. Her next film Kanam too suffered the same fate.

After two years, Sai is working in Telugu films. Talking about her films in other languages, she hasn't been able to score a hit. In the last two years, Diya, Maari 2, Athiran and NGk have been released but unfortunately, none of these films have helped her to scale up her career graph.

Sources close to the actress have said that Pallavi is banking on Love Story and Virata Parvam to score a much-needed hit. Furthermore, many filmmakers and actors call her head strong. There were rumours that she lacks of discipline on the sets and wants the whole team to listen to what she says.

On the work front, it is said that Pallavi has been roped in to play the leading lady in Nani's upcoming film Shyam Singha Roy, which will be directed by Rahul Sankrityan of Taxiwala fame.