Winding up his two-day visit to Jammu, BJP president and Union Minister for Health, JP Nadda on Sunday exhorted the party workers to work assiduously to form the party's government in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

During his two-day visit to Jammu, Nadda addressed a series of meetings including J&K BJP's core group and devised a strategy for the coming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Nadda called upon party members to gear up for the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the need for a resounding victory for the BJP.

Nadda highlighted the developmental strides made during the last decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Notably, 1900 km of roads were constructed in rural areas, and Jammu received a separate All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Additionally, the UT welcomed eight new Medical Colleges, ensuring world-class healthcare for the region.

Asked workers to educate people about the benefits of abrogating Art 370

The abrogation of Article 370 was hailed as a significant achievement by Nadda. He underscored that justice was delivered to various communities, including West Pakistani refugees, Valmiki Samaj, Paharis, and Tribals. The BJP's unwavering commitment to this cause, championed by Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, bore fruit when Article 370 was revoked.

Nadda also criticized the Congress party's narrative surrounding the recent Lok Sabha elections. Despite their claims, the Congress failed to secure even a single seat in 13 states. In contrast, the BJP, with its ideological foundation, emerged victorious.

J&K BJP leaders asked to identify potential candidates

Nadda directed the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the party to begin the process of identifying potential candidates for the first-ever Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

During a meeting with the BJP's Core Group in Jammu and Kashmir, Nadda emphasized that the party would vigorously contest the upcoming Assembly elections with an ambitious target of "Mission -50," aiming to secure a majority and form its own government in the Union Territory.

An insider from the party disclosed that Nadda cautioned the local leadership against taking a casual or non-serious approach when shortlisting candidates.

"Despite retaining both Lok Sabha seats in the Jammu province, the BJP high-command is not pleased with the Congress's performance in certain seats within the Jammu district," the source added.

Nadda's directive underscores the BJP's strategic focus and determination to expand its influence and governance in the newly formed Union Territory. By urging a meticulous and strategic selection of candidates, he highlighted the importance of strong, capable leadership to meet the party's ambitious electoral goals. The upcoming Assembly elections will be a significant milestone for Jammu and Kashmir, and the BJP's preparation and candidate selection will be crucial in determining the party's success. Further details on the shortlisted candidates and the party's election strategy are expected to unfold in the coming weeks.

Nadda visits AIIMS Jammu

Nadda, visited the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Vijaypur in Jammu today.

Speaking on the occasion Nadda said that "under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not just health, but every sector has experienced immense growth". He added that "Narendra Modi has brought a new wave of comprehensive development into Jammu & Kashmir, advancing the state towards prosperity and growth".

The Union Health Minister emphasized that it is important to foster collaborative synergy among various branches of medical sciences. He added that both allopathy and Ayurveda possess distinct significance and strengths, complementing each other to enhance healthcare outcomes.

Nadda encouraged the faculty to persist in their pursuit of knowledge, service, and research. The Minister commended their dedication and hard work, emphasizing the importance of continued excellence and innovation in healthcare and education.

He remarked, "AIIMS Jammu is an institution that embodies the aspirations and dreams of countless individuals. It's a beacon of hope not only for the people of J&K, but also for that of Leh, and other neighboring states like Punjab and Himachal Pradesh".

He assured all the possible help and support to the institution in ensuring better healthcare access for millions. He emphasized that skill and talent should never be compromised and exalted the faculty to work tirelessly to develop an AIIMS culture that is an amalgam of selflessness, dedication, competency, integrity, innovation, and trust.