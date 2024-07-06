Notwithstanding conflicting reports about uncertainty over the maiden Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India has started the process of holding polls.

In connection with the preparations for the Assembly elections in J&K, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a crucial meeting with the District Election Officers (DEOs) of the Union Territory on July 10.

J&K's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), in an official release, highlighted that the meeting would be conducted via video conferencing, aiming to address essential election preparations. This virtual gathering underscores the ECI's commitment to ensuring a smooth and efficient electoral process.

The meeting will feature a detailed review of issues raised by district-level political parties, providing a platform to address local concerns and feedback.

"There will be updates on the status of the electoral rolls, crucial for maintaining an accurate and current voter list", the official spokesperson said.

The meeting will review the progress in deploying Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to ensure effective ground-level election management.

The ongoing house-to-house verification process, aimed at enhancing the accuracy of the electoral rolls, will be reviewed in the meeting.

Discussions will also be focused on improving the quality and accuracy of Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPICs).

The meeting will also address the preparation of an integrated draft electoral roll, a critical step in the pre-election phase.

All 20 DEOs in J&K have been instructed to submit a detailed status report by July 9, ensuring that the meeting on July 10 is informed by up-to-date information from each district.

J&K has been without an elected government since 2018

Assembly elections have not been held in J&K since 2018, following the dissolution of the Assembly in the erstwhile state. In 2019, a significant political shift occurred when the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories – J&K and Ladakh – and Articles 370 and 35-A were abrogated on August 5, 2019.

The Supreme Court upheld the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A and, in a landmark decision last year, directed the Election Commission to hold Assembly elections in J&K by September 30, 2024. This directive has set a clear timeline for the electoral process.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar recently stated that the poll panel would soon initiate the election process, reflecting the ECI's readiness to move forward with the necessary preparations.

During a visit to Srinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced this sentiment, stating, "Preparations for Assembly elections have begun. The day is not far when the people of Jammu and Kashmir will vote to elect their government."

In a statement, the ECI emphasized the importance of updating the electoral rolls in J&K, with July 1, 2024, as the qualifying date. This update follows the impressive voter participation in the recent Lok Sabha elections, where J&K recorded an overall turnout of 58.58 percent – the highest in 35 years. This high voter turnout highlights the enthusiasm and engagement of the J&K populace in the democratic process.

As the ECI and local officials gear up for the upcoming Assembly elections, these comprehensive preparations are crucial for ensuring a fair, transparent, and efficient electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir.