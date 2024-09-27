Taking a cue from the recent statement of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday said that the National Conference and Congress are following the agenda of divisive forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Even the Pakistan Defence Minister has affirmed that the NC and Congress are representing their interests in Jammu and Kashmir", Nadda said while addressing a press conference at Jammu.

Speaking to a news channel in Pakistan, Khawaja Asif was asked whether Pakistan and the Congress-NC shared the same perspectives regarding the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, which were repealed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government. "Absolutely. We also share the same demand," he replied.

Asif said Article 370 could return should the Congress-NC alliance take power in Jammu and Kashmir after the ongoing Assembly elections.

"The NC and Congress alliance is merely a deal between two political families, they have nothing to do with the people of Jammu and have always held a negative stance towards the region", Nadda said, adding, " Only the BJP has genuinely cared for Jammu, ensuring peace and regional balance".

Nadda expressed concern that while the youth have rejected terrorism and are moving towards peace, stability, and development, opposition parties whether the National Conference, Indian National Congress, or PDP are supporting and encouraging those activists who work against the country. NC's manifesto claims that they will release terrorists from jail, and Congress is supporting them.

"Opposition also stated their intention to restart cross-LOC trade. The NC clearly supports talks with Pakistan, which once again shows that the opposition is promoting anti-national forces", he said.

Seeks support of Jammu to install BJP government

Nadda sought the support of the people of Jammu to establish a double-engine government in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The support and blessings of the people of Jammu will be vital for the BJP's double-engine government", Nadda said.

Nadda highlighted that two phases of the elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been successfully completed and it reflects the affection, trust, and support of the people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies.

"The key highlight is that these elections were conducted peacefully. In contrast to previous elections, there was no violence, no booth capturing, no firing, and no terrorist incidents during this election", he said, adding, "Ambassadors from 16 countries visited to observe the elections and noted that law and order were upheld while citizens actively engaged in the democratic process, resulting in peaceful elections".

"This marks a historic occasion, as the people of Jammu and Kashmir have opted for the ballot and given a befitting reply to the bullet", he said.

Nadda said that the elections in Jammu and Kashmir symbolize peace, stability, and development.

"The completion of two phases has shown that the people seek tranquility, stability, and progress", he said, adding, "The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have opted for peace over violence, while the residents of Srinagar are committed to development".

"The youth of Jammu and Kashmir particularly in Srinagar have turned away from terrorism. Before the abrogation of Article 370, approximately 300 to 400 terrorists were produced in Jammu, but in the past nine months, this number has decreased to just four identified terrorists", he said.

Govt committed to restoring statehood.

The BJP president said that the NC and Congress alliance has always supported regional imbalance and has never been serious about addressing the needs of Jammu.

Nadda stated that those who shed crocodile tears made false promises, and played with people's sentiments have now become champions of democracy and speak of statehood.

"When the Home Minister abrogated Article 370, he mentioned in Parliament that statehood would be provided to J&K. The NC and Congress lie continuously about providing statehood to the region, they lack the power and authority to do so, yet they have included it in their manifesto", he said, adding, "Either they are completely unaware of the constitutional position, or they are trying to betray the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Statehood can only be granted by the Central Cabinet and the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister has clearly stated that statehood will be provided by the Central government, but it cannot be granted by the NC and Congress", he asserted.