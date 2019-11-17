A television actress, who has been part of popular shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand and Nach Baliye, has accused a junior artiste of raping and impregnating her. The accused, who hails from Haryana's Yamunanagar, is reportedly absconding.

According to a Times Now report, the actress met the junior artiste in October in Mumbai. The duo became friends and worked with each other in many shows. Their friendship, however, took an ugly turn when he took her to a hotel room one day and drugged her before getting physical with her.

Later, when she got pregnant, she proposed marriage but the accused refused. This led the actress to file a complaint against him at Yamunanagar Police Station. Since the day the complaint was filed, the junior artiste has been missing.

The actress has claimed that the family of the accused was aware of his wrongdoings yet did not make any effort to help her, reported AajTak.

Of late, many celebrities have come out in open to speak about physical or mental harassment. In July this year, actress Shilpa Anand, who rose to popularity as Dr Riddhima in Dill Mill Gaya, left social media abuzz with strange posts on Facebook. Shilpa wrote two long and disturbing post claiming that she has been going through mental trauma.

In her first post, she accused her best friend of plotting to get her raped and her sister of throwing her out of her house. The actress also accused her sister's mother-in-law of trying to kill her and her mother for the property.

In another post, Shilpa mentioned that her mother has filed a case against her sister's mother-in-law for murdering her husband and fleeing the country. Despite such strong accusations on social media, the actress refused to divulge more details to the media.