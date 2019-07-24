Actress Shilpa Anand, who rose to popularity as Dr Riddhima in Dill Mill Gaya, left social media abuzz on Tuesday, July 23, with strange posts on her Facebook page.

Shilpa wrote two long and disturbing post claiming that she has been going through mental trauma. In her first post, she accused her best friend of plotting to get her raped and her sister of throwing her out of her house. The actress also alleged her sister's mother-in-law of trying to kill her and her mother for the property.

In another post, Shilpa mentioned that her mother has filed a case against her sister's mother-in-law for murdering her husband and fleeing the country after the deed.

Despite such strong accusations on social media, the actress refused to divulge more details on the matter when contacted by the media. She simply told SpotboyE.com: "It's a family matter and I really need to consult them before disclosing anything. Can I get back to you?"

For those unaware, Shilpa started her career with modelling and later did a few South Indian movies. She made her Bollywood debut with Iqraar by Chance (2006). However, it was her role as Dr Riddhima in Dill Mill Gaya that gained her fame. Shilpa was paired opposite Karan Singh Grover and her chemistry with the actor was loved by fans. However, she quit the show to pursue a career in Bollywood.

Shilpa Anand changed her name to Ohanna Shivanand in 2015. She is the sister of film actress, Sakshi Shivanand.