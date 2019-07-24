The latest season of the most popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, is finally here. From Salman Khan judging the show to a well-known line up of contestants, this season of the show is definitely going to rake up the TRP charts.

Bigg Boss fame Rochelle Rao and husband Keith Sequiera are also a part of the show this season. Sharing a video on Instagram, Rochelle said that Salman Khan has been her lucky charm. "Another year..another show..the only thing remaining constant is us and Salman Khan..! Always good fun to work with him..! #NachBaliye #season9 #KeRoOnNach #KeRo #YinYang @keithsequeira @beingsalmankhan @starplus @banijayasia," Rochelle wrote while sharing the video.

In the video, Rao has said, "Always a good day when Salman is there. He is our lucky charm I should say." Keith added, "He is always so much fun, full of humour and just so playful."

The couple have also shared a couple of rehearsal videos on Instagram where the two can be seen trying to match up the steps with each-other. Rochelle and Keith were one of the most loved and popular couples on Bigg Boss. The duo continued being in a relationship even after coming out of the house and got married last year.

This is for the first time in the history of Indian television that ex-couples will be seen participating in a show. Urvashi Dholakia has participated in the show along with ex-Anuj Sachdeva. Talking to Pinkvilla, the actor said about dancing with his ex, It did take some thinking. But then I was like as Urvashi and I have been friends for years it was comfortable to say yes. Also, I did not think too much about the theme or what people would decipher, I just wanted to do a dance show simple as that."

The grand premiere episode of Nach Baliye 9 had producer Salman Khan introducing the contestants on the show.