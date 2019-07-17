Urvashi Dholakia has created an uproar with the stunning promos which have already created enough buzz around the all-new season of Nach Baliye which has piqued the excitement of the audience.

Being a contestant of Nach Baliye, Urvashi Dholakia is working hard on her dance moves and technicalities. Talking about the same Urvashi said, "Initially I thought dance is going to be a cakewalk for me. Once I actually started dancing, I realised I don't even know the D of Dancing. Now I am giving my level best to ace it and I am improving in it by the day and I am sure I will be able to win your hearts with my dance".

When asked about the thing which drove her towards choosing Nach Baliye, the actress said, "I found the ex-factor twist very interesting and I also thought a lot over it and took my own time and after that I was determined enough to be a part of Nach Baliye".

The all-new season of Nach Baliye, season nine has been creating a lot of buzz owing to its high glamorous content, surpassing all the previous seasons of any dance reality show. It's also being hailed as the most exciting and intriguing upcoming show because of the twist that the concept will see this time. According to the new track, Nach Baliye 9 will see ex-couples and current couples fighting it out to win the coveted trophy.

Nach Baliye 9 is all set to air on Star Plus starting on 19th July, every Saturday and Sunday.