It might have been a scripted gimmick but did give the audience a jolt when the hosts' of Nach Baliye 9, Maniesh Paul and Waluscha De Sousa, entered the sets with a placard saying 'Go back, Raveena!' Maniesh later clarifies that since explosives are not allowed on the sets, Raveena will have to go.

A 'furious' Raveena walks out of the set while judge Ahmed Khan warns Maniesh that his job might be in danger now because Raveena would complain about this to Salman Khan, the producer of the show this year.

And right when Maniesh begins to analyse his act and wonders whether Raveena will come back or not, Mrs Thadani comes back with rapper Badshah as the duo shake a leg to 'Ladki Sheher Ki Ladki'. Badshah reveals that he has always been a huge Raveena Tandon fan.

This season of Nach Baliye is a bit different as the show also has ex-couples dancing their hearts out, together. Vishal and Madhurima Tuli, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva are the former lovers who agreed to join the show even after a fall-out. Salman Khan and Raveena Tandon share an amicable bond since Raveena had made her debut in Bollywood with Salman in 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool and then went on to star in Andaz Apna Apna which went onto gain the cult status in the film industry.

"He (Salman) told everyone that he knows me since the last 120 years. There's a comfort factor with him. We spoke non-stop on the set, but when the episode was telecast, I realised that they had edited out a major chunk due to time constraints. We then told each other, 'Why did we talk so much?'" Raveena Tandon had told Mid-Day.