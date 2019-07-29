Filled with power-packed performances, masti and some high-end drama, the second episode of Nach Baliye season 9 has left us wanting some more of all that high energy.

While each couple had something unique to offer with their own chemistry and dancing style, Shantanu Maheshwari and his baliye Nityaami Shirke set the stage on fire with their sensuous and fun-filled performance on 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

Dressed up as a don and a detective in their stylish and sexy costumes, the couple showcased their oomph factor with the retro feel. In sync with each other, they put up a fantastic act with some amazing choreography, which got the judges and other contestants grooving. They were dancing along and cheering them both!

Judge Ahmed Khan, who is known to be quite a taskmaster when it comes to dancing techniques, was highly impressed with their overall act, and called it a brilliant one! Raveena Tandon loved how the two complimented each other and told the story of the act through their dance so well! She was even heard telling Shantanu that his energy was so good throughout the performance that it seemed like he had springs in his legs.

Adding in the freshness to the show with their cute budding love story, amazing youth appeal and dance moves which can get anybody moving and grooving, this couple is already a hot favourite out here!

Anita Hassanandani – Rohit Reddy, Rochelle Rao – Keith Sequeira have also been grabbing the spotlight for their phenomenal performances. With the competition starting at such a fierce note, it would be interesting to see who ends up winning the trophy.