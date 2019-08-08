The ninth season of Nach Baliye is surely different from all the others. Apart from setting the standards of dance and concept too high, the performances have been top-notch right from the premiere episode.

One couple that has surely emerged as the most popular and strongest in the show has been Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy. Their high-energy and power-packed performance on a cabaret number in the first episode had floored Raveena Tandon too. But owing to Rohit's illness, the couple could not perform in the second week.

However, despite being diagnosed with Jaundice and Hepatitis A, Rohit is in no mood to give up. The couple received an overwhelming amount of wishes and prayers for Rohit's speedy recovery and to see the jodi back on screen.

And now, the latest news is that despite not being healed properly, Rohit would be seen performing in the next episode alongside Anita. The act would be poles apart from what anyone else has done before as it will most probably be a silent act.

A non-dancer Rohit had earlier mentioned that he was made to stand behind at his wedding sangeet performance. Just like the judges, we refused to believe that story. In their first performance, he looked every bit made for the stage and camera.

A surprised and shocked Raveena had said, "I am flabbergasted, I couldn't take my eyes off Rohit, he completely owned the performance, Rohit was like an atom bomb that burst on stage." She ended with telling Anita, "Aapke ghar mai hi competition hai' (The competition is in your house)."

Let's see how their performance turns out to be this week. We wish them the best.