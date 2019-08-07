Nach Baliye is one of the most popular dance reality shows on our small screens. Ever since its first season, the show has garnered massive TRPs and immense fan following from the audience. And with Salman Khan coming on board, the show has gained even more prominence.

We should have expected something different when Salman decided to come onboard and this season saw some of the unique pairings of celebs who had broken up on an ugly note. And if that wasn't enough to pique our interest. Here's one more surprise from Salman Khan.

As per reports, Salman has been planning to bring the female winner of the show onboard his Dabangg 3 in a special dance number. Yes, you read that right! A Pinkvilla report says, "He has already discussed the plans with his team."

Dance numbers in Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan's Dabangg franchise have always gained headlines. From Malaika Arora in 'Munni Badnaam' to Kareena Kapoor in 'Fevicol Se'; the item numbers in the Dabangg franchise always creates a buzz.

Recently, on being asked whether she is a part of Dabangg 3, Malaika had said, "No my dear, I am not involved with the film. Everyone involved with the project has moved on and I only wish each and everyone all the best for the venture."

A couple of days ago, Arbaaz Khan had rubbished the rumours of approaching Kareena Kapoor Khan for an item number in his upcoming production Dabangg 3 featuring Salman Khan in the lead. And now, rumours are rife that director Prabhudeva is the reason behind Kareena's ouster but due to their inamicable relationship, Prabhu wasn't ready to work with Mrs Khan.