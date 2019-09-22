Nach Baliye 9 witnessed the biggest fight in the TV industry when Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli locked horns on Friday (September 20) during rehearsals.

Vishal has recently sent an apology message to Madhurima, saying "SORRY", reported SpotboyE. When the actress was asked if she would forgive him for his alleged misconduct, she said, "No, nothing left to forgive. I don't think that I can talk a word to him now."

Madhurima, however, said she would not back out of the show. "I will not back out from honouring my commitment. Rest depends on him."

For the uninitiated, the ugly fight started with a difference of opinion and soon turned into a huge argument with both hurling abuses at each other. According to Madhurima, Vishal even pushed her from the chair and she fell down. "I was leaving the rehearsal hall after waiting for 2 hours for Vishal. At that very moment, he walked in. An argument ensued about his late-coming and he started poking me with obnoxious comments. He had been doing this in past and it was surfacing again," she told the portal.

Vishal had also hurt himself. So nasty was the fight that the production people had to physically intervene and pull them apart.

A few weeks ago, a leaked CCTV footage of another fight from their rehearsal room showed the actress slapping Vishal. The clip went viral online. The unfortunate incident was rumoured to have gone against them in terms of the number of votes. They were voted out despite putting their best foot forward in their performances. However, the ex-couple returned to the show as wild card contestants.