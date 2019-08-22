Nach Baliye season 9's upcoming theme is 'Vilakshan' which translates to the word fantasy! So while each jodi is all set to showcase their own definition of the word fantasy through their acts, the coolest jodi - Shantanu and Nityaami - will be seen recreating their favourite Disney characters on the Nach Baliye stage this weekend.

The couple, who performed a beautiful Ariel act on stage last week, will be seen portraying popular characters from Disney's favourite classic Aladdin! Though with a little twist this time, with Shantanu as Aladdin of course, but while you think that Nityaami is going to be seen as the pretty princess Jasmine, well there might just be a surprise in the turn of events of her character in the act!

Looking adorably cute in their costumes, the couple is definitely all set to not only surprise you guys but also rock the stage in their new fantasy avatar this weekend!

For the same theme, Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy will be seen performing a magical and spooky act. The couple also underwent training of two days for the magical act which will have Anita divide herself into two. Anita had shared a video with her makeup being done and had revealed that it took her two hours to get finished with the required makeup for the act.

Urvashi Dholakia, who was recently eliminated from the show along with ex-lover Anuj Sachdeva owing to fewer points, has claimed that the judges have been unfair and biased. She revealed some shocking details like few celebrity contestants were given a chance to re-perform their act with the judges assuring them that the goof-up part would be edited out. She also indirectly hinted at other celebs and said that she can't fight with Anuj on camera to stay on the show.

Not just that, she even went on to call the show a non-reality show with biased judges.