Over the weeks, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have emerged as the most popular and loved couple on Nach Baliye 9. Apart from giving fabulous performances week-after-week, Anita and Rohit have set new benchmarks when it comes to having sizzling chemistry, both onscreen and off it.

After giving an unusual performance on schizophrenia, actress Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy were asked by host Waluscha De Sousa about the role reversal and who spends more time in the kitchen. Anita answered, "Rohit knew more about the kitchen and our house than I did when I was working 18+ hours on a shoot. After a hectic day when I would return home, Rohit would have already prepared food for me to eat."

"When I was studying management and staying away from home I had learned how to cook and soon it turned into a passion of mine. At the beginning of our courtship, I had cooked for her; I think the deal was sealed then. I knew how hard she was working and the least I could do is cook her a meal and the end of her hectic day", added Rohit.

Ayushmann Khurrana graced the recent episode of Nach Baliye 9 to promote his upcoming film Dream Girl along with Nushrat Bharucha. Keeping in tune with the story of the film where Ayushmann will be seen cross-dressing and speaking in both male and female vocals, the theme of Nach Baliye 9 was also Ulta-Pulta.

A source close to the show revealed that Anita played a Schizophrenia patient who is conflicted and delusional between her two personalities; one that of being a female and the other of a male. Anita was dressed in male clothing with beard and moustache while Rohit was dressed wearing a kurta, gajra on hair complete with earrings and bindi.

Every week the couple seems to be pushing their boundaries and thinking out of the box with all of their acts. As non-dancers, to show such dedication and respect to the dance stage is truly commendable.