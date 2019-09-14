It looks like Nach Baliye 9 is on the verge of becoming more like a new controversial show rather than a dance reality show to be in the TRP race. And the show's judge Raveena Tandon is becoming the centre point of all arguments.

After being called out of her alleged biasness towards celebrity contestants, it is now being reported that Raveena is apparently miffed with host Maniesh Paul and stormed out of Nach Baliye 9 sets after getting into a ugly spat.

"He made a face when Raveena was right in front of him and she assumed he made that face for her. This infuriated Raveena and she said 'Can't do this anymore' before storming to her vanity van," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

Maniesh also apparently didn't take Raveena's reaction lightly and was seen rushing towards his vanity van as well. The entire fiasco between Raveena and Maniesh reportedly halted the shooting for almost an hour. It is being said that "both the actors had to be pacified and consoled before commencing the remaining segment."

It looks like Bigg Boss 13 has already arrived in the face of Nach Baliye 9.