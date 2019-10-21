Nach Baliye 9 has been under the scanner for its various controversies. Recently, it was reported that the makers of the show might be cooking up controversies for the sake publicity and to boost their TRP points. Amid the allegations, once again Raveena Tandon has got the spotlight on her when Shraddha and Alam complained that the judges were not paying attention to their acts while they were performing on stage.

The recent episode of the celebrity dance reality show saw veteran actress Helen joining the judges to watch the contestants perform on stage on a retro theme. However, after performing the act, Shraddha felt that the judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan were not watching their performance and were instead busy chitchatting with each other.

As Shraddha complained about getting distracted by judges' banter and hence, losing concentration, Raveena lost her cool and told Shraddha that it shouldn't concern her. Shraddha further argued that Raveena and Ahmed were talking in between, Raveena told her to focus on her dance rather than blaming the judges for distraction.

Raveena further told Shraddha that if the performers lost their concentration while performing, she will cut their marks and added that watching the judges during their performance shouldn't be a criteria. She also told Alam that they are leading the race to Nach Baliye 9 finale.

Earlier, Raveena was called out of her alleged biasness towards celebrity contestants and it was also reported that she had gotten into an ugly spat with Nach Baliye 9 host Maniesh Paul. The entire fiasco between Raveena and Maniesh reportedly halted the shooting for almost an hour. However, the makers of the show managed to convince them to end the feud before commencing the remaining segment of the show.