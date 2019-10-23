Nach Baliye 9 has been more about fights, injuries and controversies more than dancing. Besides the contestants' regular arguments, rumour has it that host Maniesh Paul has been throwing tantrums since the very first day and now the makers are in no mood to bring him back in the next season.

According to SpotboyE report, Maniesh was rude to the team during a recent shoot. It all started when his costume arrived two hours late, which delayed the shoot. He then told the technical team to finish off his links first. "Pehle mera kaam khatam karo or else elimination nahin hoga (Finish off my work first or else there will be no elimination) and then everyone can f**k off," he said it loudly.

This, indeed irked everyone present on sets and the one who was the most furious with the host's attitude was Nach Baliye 9 judge Ahmed Khan. Khan threw his jacket on the floor and stormed out.

Eventually, Maniesh had to apologise to Khan and the incident delayed the shoot by 45 minutes. The day's shoot wrapped up at around 3 am.

Meanwhile, it was reported recently that the Nach Baliye 9 makers were cooking up controversies to boost the show's TRP. While one can't say if there is any truth to it, amid the allegation, judge Raveena Tandon lost her cool recently when contestants Shraddha Arya and Alam complained that the judges were not paying attention to their acts while they were performing on stage.

While Shraddha complained of getting distracted by the judges' banter, a furious Raveena told her that performers should focus on the dance rather than blaming the judges.