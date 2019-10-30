Nach Baliye 9, which went on air in July, is finally coming to an end. While the grand finale is yet to be aired, the episode was shot recently and if reports are to be believed then a celebrity couple has already taken home the winning trophy.

According to IWMBuzz, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhry emerged as winners of Nach Baliye 9. The finale episode saw Prince-Yuvika and Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy battling it out to win the coveted trophy. Anita and Rohit bagged the first runners-up title. Others who were in the finale race were Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli and Aly Goni-Natasha Stankovic.

The grand finale episode was reportedly a star-studded affair and was graced by veteran Bollywood actresses Zeenat Aman and Asha Parekh. The night also saw a few special guests. Pagalpanti movie star cast including Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda made an appearance on the show. This year, for the first time in the history of Indian television, the popular reality show saw ex-couples pairing up to compete against current partners.

However, much to the disappointment of viewers, the show was in news for the massive fights and on-set injuries more than dancing. Prince and Yuvika had not only battled with fellow contestants to win the title but had also braved their cousin's sudden demise due to accidental drowning when the couple were still shooting for the show. Prince was heartbroken when he narrated the unfortunate incident on the show.

If the report of Prince and Yuvika winning the Nach Baliye 9 trophy turns out to be true, then, this will be the reality star's fourth consecutive win. Prince had bagged the titles of Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 8 and Bigg Boss 9 in the past.