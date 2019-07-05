Prince Narula's cousin Rupesh Narula, who resides in Canada, died after being washed away by the strong current while swimming at Beach Area One on Canada Day.

According to Simcoe.com, Rupesh was found by the kayakers within 20 minutes after a missing swimmer was reported on the main beach. The deceased was brought to the shore part-way by an individual part-way.

Firefighters, who were called on the main beach at around 7:45 pm, brought Rupesh from the water and CPR was performed by Simcoe County paramedics. He was then taken to Collingwood General & Marine Hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is not known for how long Rupesh had been in the water. His death has been ruled out as accidental drowning.

As per his family sources, Rupesh didn't know how to swim. He had tied the knot three months ago and his wife was supposed to fly to Canada to meet him in July.

The Roadies Real Heroes gang-leader was heartbroken after he got the news of his cousin's demise. He broke down into tears while shooting for an episode on Nach Baliye 9 sets and announced the sad news to the audience.

Prince and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary have flown to Canada to attend Rupesh's funeral.