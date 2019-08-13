While this season of Nach Baliye has brought in some extraordinary and quite popular couples, there's no denying the fact that the audience just can't get over Faisal Khan and Muskaan's romance. Hailed as one of the strongest contenders this year, Faisal and Muskaan are leaving no stone unturned in impressing the judges with their fabulous performances, week after week.

While we get to see a lot of their chemistry onscreen and onstage, back stage and in real life too the couple is incredibly romantic. Faisal, recently shared a candid moment with Muskaan on Instagram and wrote, "Sometimes the moments in which you are doing nothing except laughing and being silly are the most memorable of them all."

While Faisal has won several dance reality shows and is a trained dancer, the duo knew from the beginning that it would be difficult for Muskaan to match upto his level. In an interview with International Business Times, Faisal had said, "I have always either won the reality shows or have been the finalist. It is like my reputation is on stake. It is not going to be easy, because this time I am not doing it alone or with a professional dancer. I am going to dance with my girlfriend Muskaan, who is a complete non-dancer. I think it will be a little difficult for me but we are going to try our best and attempt to put in our best in the show, so that I can accomplish my hat-trick of winning the reality shows. This was the last show left that I wanted to do and I don't know what next is in my platter. I really wanted to do this show and I am doing it. So, it is a great feeling. I have never faced an elimination in my life and I would prefer not to."