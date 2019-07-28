Actor-dancer Faisal Khan, who had started his career with the Dance India Dance trophy, is no longer a child. Faisal is currently shinning playing his first lead as an adult in Chandragupta Maurya as well as juggling with Nach Baliye as he dances away with girlfriend Muskaan Kataria. Already having won two reality shows, Dance India Dance and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Faisal brings a lot of excitement and anticipation whenever he steps on to the dance stage!

In the second episode of Nach Baliye, the duo was seen giving stellar performances on the song, 'Banja tu meri raani", with immense chemistry which lead them to a perfect score and a Hi-5!

During a conversation with host Maniesh Paul, Faisal revealed that their romantic tale started with a phone charger, when Faisal lent his phone charger to Muskaan who was obscure about Faisal's popularity as an actor.

Their love story was very much encircled in their performance by their choreographer Omkar Shinde. Judge Ahmed Khan appreciated their performance saying that they set the stage on fire while judge Raveena Tandon added that the dance brilliantly and the right song was given to the right couple.

Earlier, talking to International Business Times, Faisal Khan had revealed, "I have always either won the reality shows or have been the finalist. It is like my reputation is on stake. It is not going to be easy, because this time I am not doing it alone or with a professional dancer. I am going to dance with my girlfriend Muskaan, who is a complete non-dancer. I think it will be a little difficult for me but we are going to try our best and attempt to put in our best in the show, so that I can accomplish my hat-trick of winning the reality shows."