Here's some exciting news for fans of Nach Baliye 9 ex-couple Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva. The duo, who has been putting their best foot forward on stage and garnering a lot of love from the audience for their performances, is apparently considering rekindling their relationship.

Rumour has it that Urvashi and Anuj spending quality time offshoot as well. A source told PinkVilla.com: "Urvashi and Anuj have been spending good time with each other both during rehearsals and outside it. Recently, even Sanjay Dutt who was a guest on the show was stunned knowing that they were exes and not a real-life couple. He told them that they should reconsider their decision as they look very compatible. Urvashi and Anuj too have started re bonding and looks like something is brewing between the two."

Urvashi and Anuj returned to the show as wild card contestants after being eliminated a few weeks ago.

Earlier during an episode when family and friends of the contestants were invited on Nach Baliye 9, Urvashi's sons Sagar and Kshitij Dholakia revealed that they were keen on their mother patching up with her ex-boyfriend and Nach Baliye 9partner Anuj.

Commenting on their mother's relationship with Anuj, the sons said, "Anuj is a very nice person, he's perfect for our mom. Whenever he bought anything for her, he would always get something for us too. Anuj is like family to us, but we never questioned our mom about her relation with Anuj. All we want is for her to be happy and if she's happy with Anuj, we are happy for her."

Apparently, Urvashi and Anuj's relationship went for a toss as the latter's parents were not in approval of the actress who was older than him and a mother of two kids. Interestingly, during the shoot of the first episode of Nach Baliye 9, Urvashi broke the ice with Anuj's parents, who were present on the sets, and spent some quality time together.