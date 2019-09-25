Nach Baliye 9 couple Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria were that jodi on the show who everyone would be envious of. Before their unfortunate elimination, the duo stole many hearts with the crackling chemistry during their dance acts on the stage. But the feeling of betrayal made a crack in their relationship and eventually the two broke up with each other.

"Yes, Faisal and I have broken up," Muskaan, who sounded very low, confirmed the news to Spotboye. Faisal, on the other hand, remained unavailable for a comment.

It was being said that Muskaan was having hard time with her trust in Faisal and had even suspected him of cheating on her. Soon, things went for a toss and she decided to call off the relationship.

When Muskaan was asked about Faisal's infidelity as the reason behind their break-up, Muskaan said, "I am not in a position to talk any further. When I am a bit emotionally stable, I will speak to you."

In the second episode of Nach Baliye 9, Faisal had revealed that their romantic tale started with a phone charger, when he had lent his phone charger to Muskaan who was obscure about Faisal's popularity as an actor.

But it seems like the connection between Faisal and Muskaan is now lost in the clouds and may take time to put together the broken pieces of their hearts.