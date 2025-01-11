Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer has finally released in theatres. The film and the songs had been making the buzz for quite some time. And the reviews prove that the anticipation was worth the wait. However, one song from the film - Naanaa Hyraanaa - rumoured to be one of the most expensive songs of the film is missing from the final release.

Composed by Thaman S, the song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Karthik. Shot in New Zealand, it is one of the most expensive songs of the film. Moviegoers, who were waiting for the song were left disappointed when the visual masterpiece failed to make it to the final cut. The makers have now revealed why the song remains missing.

The mystery of the missing song

The makers have now said that the song had to be edited out due to technical error. The makers added that it is one of the first songs to be shot on infrared cameras. However, they also clarified that it would be added to the print and will be available to watch for those who go to the theatres from January 14th onwards.

The explanation

"Everyone's favorite, #NaanaaHyraanaa | #Lyraanaa | #JaanaHairaanSa from #GameChanger has been edited out due to technical challenges encountered during the processing of infrared images in the initial prints. Rest assured, we are diligently working towards adding the song back in the missing content, which will be available starting January 14th."

"Can't wait for you all to vibe with Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan & @advani_kiara in theatres with @shankarshanmugh sir's mark visuals and @MusicThaman's blockbuster melody of the year!" the makers further wrote.