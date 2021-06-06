After two IAS officers indulging in an ugly spat with each other in Mysuru, Karnataka on Saturday effecting a minor shakeup of bureaucracy by transferring Mysuru deputy commissioner, Rohini Sindhuri Dasari and Mysuru city corporation, commissioner, Shilpa Nag along with four IAS officers.

The slugfest between Nag and Sindhuri was on since Thursday evening after emotionally choked Nag announced her resignation by flashing 18-page handwritten resignation in a press conference alleging Sindhuri had been humiliating her all along.

Within hours in a tit-for-tat move, Sindhuri had released a press statement subtly highlighting Nag's dereliction of duties as well casting aspersions on her by asking to give account utilisation of Corporate Social Responsibility fund (CSR) of Rs 12.3 crore.

New postings for IAS officers

While 2009 batch IAS officer Sindhuri has been transferred to the post of Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and 2014 batch officer Nag has been appointed as Director, E-governance, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

Bagadi Gautam will be replacing Sindhuri as Deputy Commissioner and Lakshmikanth Reddy will be replacing Nag as MCC Commissioner.

Following this spat, Chief Secretary, P. Ravi Kumar held meeting in Mysuru on Friday to take stock Covid preparedness of district, where it was learnt that both IAS officers had submitted over 100-page reports (their side of story) to him besides Nag tried to hand over her resignation to him but he denied to receive it instead asked her to focus on Covid related work from Sunday in Mysuru.

Apart from Sindhuri and Nag, BBMP Health commissioner, Rajendra Cholan has been transferred as BESCOM MD, while Dayananda K.A. is now commissioner of BBMP Administration.

(With inputs from IANS)