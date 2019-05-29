Karnataka's sporting culture has bred many successful athletes and sportspersons. One boy who is starting to make a big splash in the sport of shooting is Rakshit Shastry. The 27-year old from Mysuru has been climbing the ladder of success and his latest triumph came in Germany where he won, with two of his teammates, a silver for the country in the International Shooting Competition of Hannover (ISCH), some weeks ago.

This is only the latest triumph of the young man who has been steadily establishing himself in the community of Indian shooting. Shastry has been lucky to get the guidance of good coaches and support of other people to reach this level.

The main coach for the Mysuru lad has been ex-armyman Suresh MS, himself a decorated shooter in the past and a former national record holder. With over 35 medals at national events, Suresh was the best person to help Shastry reach greater heights of success.

What is most impressive about the Mysuru lad's performance is his rapid rise since venturing into the sport for the first time. It was only in 2015 that he first took lessons in shooting and after a 14-day period of training, went on to win a silver in state shooting championship.

Then, qualifying for Karnataka 'A' team the same year, he won team gold in South Zone shooting championship. Competing at the national level in the All India GV Mavalankar Shooting Championship of 2016, he came 3rd. Overall, in his career, Shastry has claimed more than 50 medals at different levels.

Speaking about his success, the young man credited those people who have extended help to him through monetary or other ways. "I have been supported by the organisation, my managers Mr Pranesh, Mr Harish Chandan and especially Arjun sir who motivates me to work better and perform better in sports as well," he said.

The success in Germany has now brought Rakshit onto the international stage. Hopefully, it will catapult him to greater levels of success and get him among the top shooters of the country.