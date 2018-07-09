Xiaomi has already launched three of its flagship smartphones, but as evidence had pointed out, there is going to be another high-end model this year. While there hasn't been any word on the official release of Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition and Mi Mix 2S, the mysterious Xiaomi flagship is to be launched in India soon.

If you're assuming it is Xiaomi's Black Shark smartphone, that's not the case. In fact, Black Shark gaming smartphone doesn't have Xiaomi's branding or the company's custom MIUI, so it's not one of the four flagship smartphones expected this year. A report by XDA-Developers suggests the upcoming smartphone is codenamed "Beryllium" and it is going to pack top-of-the-line specs.

According to the report, the alleged fourth flagship will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and Adreno 630 GPU. It is also suggested that the Beryllium flagship would have an LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which means it wouldn't bear a notch like the Mi 8 series.

XDA-Developers also obtained some firmware files that found two methods in the MIUI camera application that lined the upcoming Xiaomi handset to India's release. The two methods are: "isIndiaBeautyFilter" and "getDualCameraWaterMarkFilePathVendor", both suggesting camera features of the upcoming smartphone.

Besides all this, the report found out other specs of the unannounced handset as well. It is said to come with a large 4,000mAh battery, Android 8.1 Oreo, dual cameras with optical zoom, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and NFC support.

But there are a lot of missing pieces to the puzzle. It is not clear what the device will be called at launch, but XDA suggests it could be the first device under the brand name "POCOPHONE," which XIaomi trademarked recently. More details on the pricing, availability and release will possibly be revealed in the coming weeks if not early.