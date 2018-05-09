Xiaomi stunned the world back in 2016 when it launched the Mi Mix with a ceramic body and a three-way bezel-less design that was like nothing we had seen till then. The company only upped the game with the Mi Mix 2. Later, it came with Mi Mix 2S about a month and a half ago as the successor to the Mi Mix 2. And now, the company has launched a special edition of the Mi Mix 2S called the Mi Mix 2S Art Special Edition in its home county China.

For the uninitiated, Xiaomi has in the past too launched special editions of the previous Mi Mix series smartphones, most notably of the Mi Mix 2 called the mi Mix 2 Starck Edition designed in collaboration with celebrated designer Philippe Starck. This is not to say that the regular variant of the Mi Mix 2 was anything less than the special edition, but the Starck Edition carried the Frenchman's signature and came in a special box.

Likewise, the Mi Mix 2S Art Special Edition has been designed by the Chinese smartphone maker in collaboration with the British Museum.

This goes to show that Xiaomi is pegging the radically designed and ceramic-clad Mi Mix 2S more as a piece of art, and why not, the original Mi Mix 2S was so artsy that the Parisien Centre Pompidou Museum decided to add it to the museum art collection when the phone was launched in March this year.

But what makes the Mi Mix 2S 'Art Special Edition' special, is that it features a laser engraved back ceramic panel highlighting the contribution of the British Museum. The phone also comes with a specially designed protective case, exclusive themes depicting the Renaissance period art and a custom-made box which also bundles a free wireless charger inside.

Mi Mix 2S Art Special Edition Price

Now, all this luxury will certainly come at a price and in the Mi Mix 2S Art's case it is worth CNT 4,299 (approx. Rs 45,300), which is about CNY 300 more than the top-of-the-line variant of the regular Mi Mix 2S that retails for CNY 399 (approx.. Rs 37,000).

Mi Mix 2S Art Special Edition Specifications

And as far as the specifications are concerned, the special edition Mi Mix 2S Art comes with the same specifics as that of the regular variant. It features a 6.0-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the flagship-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC that's clocked at 2.8GHz and mated with an Adreno 630 GPU.

Like the top-end Mi Mix 2S variant, the Mi Mix 2S Art Special Edition packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a micoSD card up to 2TB.

On the photography front too, it's the same dual rear camera setup at the back with a combination of two 12MP camera – a 12Mp wide-angle Sony IMX363 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The dual camera system comes loaded with a portrait mode, 4-axis OIS, a 1.4-micron pixel size and dual-pixel AF with hardware-level noise reduction. The front camera is the same unimpressive 5MP unit that we've seen on its predecessors too.

Other specifications include Android Oreo-based MIUI 9 out-of-the-box, Xiaomi's 'Xiaol' voice assistant support, a 3,400mAh battery, 4G LTE, VoLTE, GLONASS, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0+ LE and USB Type-C connectivity.

For those interested, the Mi Mix 2S Art will be available in limited quantities in China through a flash sale model starting May 10.