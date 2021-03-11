It was around a few weeks back that an American Airlines pilot reported a UFO sighting while his flight was traveling from Cincinnati to Phoenix. The pilot also claimed that the UFO spotted in the skies was cylindrical in shape, and added that it was screeching at a very high speed. As UFO mystery continues, a person from Pennsylvania has reported a similar event to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network).

UFO mystery baffles experts

The eyewitness, in his report, submitted to MUFON, claimed that the alleged UFO sighting happened last year. He also submitted a video of the UFO in the skies, and it shows a bright disc-shaped flying object hovering in broad daylight. Interestingly, the flying vessel spotted in the skies also had illuminating lights in its body.

"Unexplainable Object observed flying the evening of August 2, 2020. This object was observed flying in the sky on the eastern side of our house. In the video, it appears white but to the eye, it appeared to be a grey silver color. The object appeared to be shaped like an elongated tic tac or cigar-shaped, no wings. The most alarming thing is that it didn't make a sound. Planes fly over here frequently, and when they fly as low as this object did they are normally so loud you can hear them inside the house," said the eyewitness.

Alien hunter suggests a weird theory

The video was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring. After analyzing the video, Waring assured that the object spotted in the skies was not a plane or blimp.

"Watch this strange craft flying across the sky over Pennsylvania last year. It was reported today. The object does not resemble a plane, rocket, helicopter, or blimp. Whatever this object is...one thing is for sure... it's strange. Cools sighting and could be a plane if the sky, heat, wind, and lighting were working together at the right moment, but seems like it something much more...this could be a UFO," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

As the video went viral on the internet, several people started claiming that sightings like these could be authentic proof of alien existence. They also claimed that sinister activities are going on in the skies with government knowledge.

A few days back, another strange UFO sighting happened in the skies above Santa Lucia airport. The footage of this event showed a disc-shaped flying object hovering in the skies as a flight takes off.