Popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'Mavixxx' has recently uploaded a very mysterious video that shows a partly cloaked UFO hovering in the skies of Russia. According to the YouTube channel, the footage was captured on August 18, 2019, by a local resident named Tsigarev.

The UFO spotted in broad daylight can be seen moving very slowly in the skies and at times, it eerily changes its shape. As the video went viral on YouTube, conspiracy theorists who analyzed the video assured that this is a proof of hologram technology tested as a part of Project Bluebeam.

These conspiracy theorists outlandishly claim that Project Bluebeam is a secret mission carried out by the elites to establish a new world order. They believe that the next stage of this secretive mission will be a false alien invasion intended to mislead the general public.

A section of other conspiracy theorists argues that the UFO spotted in the Russian skies could be a cloaked alien ship or a secretive military vessel. These alien enthusiasts believe that extraterrestrial from deep space has been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years, and cave paintings featuring skymen and flying objects are authentic proof of their existence.

However, skeptics believe that the video uploaded by 'Mavixxx' is a hoax and the UFO featured in the clip is generated with the help of computer graphics. Some other people argued that the UFO in the video could be actually a balloon moving in the course of the wind.

A few days back, Mavixxx had uploaded another video that showed an unidentified flying object hovering very near to a tornado. After watching the video, viewers of the YouTube channels suggested that aliens might be using tornadoes and bolts of lightning to reap energy.