A mysterious UFO video uploaded to YouTube by a user named MrMBB333 is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the video, a bright flying object can be seen trailing the International Space Station (ISS). The bizarre object was initially spotted by a person named Mary Hall, and it was later shared by MrMBB333 who enjoys a huge fan following on YouTube.

Unknown high-speed craft chasing the International Space Station?

MrMBB333, who is a popular name among conspiracy theorists titled his video, "Unknown high speed 'craft' caught chasing the ISS." The video uploaded by MrMBB33 has already gone viral, and it has racked up more than 51,000 views on YouTube.

"It kind of goes in a backward motion, you can see it tumbling. This thing slows down and kind of goes to the left. You can see this object, whatever it is, tumbling in the sky apparently coming towards the International Space Station. The space station moves at roughly 17,000mph and this thing was gaining on the space station and then veered off to the left. Whatever it is, it's very bright and appears to be tumbling," said the uploader of the video.

After watching the video, most of the followers of MrMBB333 suggested that the object could be an alien spaceship. They also added that astronauts aboard the International Space Station are well aware of alien existence.

When Michio Kaku talked about aliens

A few days back, popular American physicist Michio Kaku had also talked about aliens and UFOs. During an interaction with South China Morning Post, Kaku suggested that the infamous tic-tac UFO might be using a technology humans are not familiar with.

"In the old days, we rely on hearsay, somebody saw something in the skies. But now, we have mountains of videotapes taken by the United States Navy pilots. We have analyzed them frame by frame. This is a goldmine of data. We now realize that they can travel between Mach 3 and Mach 20, up to 20 times the speed of sound. They can descend 80,000 feet within a matter of just a few seconds. And apparently, they can even dive underwater," said Kaku.