The mysterious appearance of hoardings at Srinagar's historic Lal Chowk, inviting Kashmiris to 'invest in Turkey', has taken everybody by surprise. Authorities have no idea about persons who have installed these hoardings in every busy area of the winter capital of J&K.

"Contract of outdoor advertisements including installing hoardings and billboards has been allocated to a private company", Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Athar Amir Khan, told International Business Times, adding, "I have no idea who has installed such hoardings but I will check."

Large numbers of hoardings have recently appeared in different parts of Srinagar city asking Kashmiris to invest in Turkey. The billboards have been installed by a New Delhi-based immigration consultancy - Olives and Figs.

On its website the company claims to provide, "tailored solutions for business investment immigration with second citizenship or passport and economic citizenship or residency by investment programs."

"We are a boutique immigration consultant firm across 3 regions that offers advisory service that has built a reputation for integrity, transparency, and results. Our consultant team is always up to date with the rules and regulations shaping immigration. They are experts in matching you with programs that best fit your needs and have the highest chances of success. Our worldwide offices' span across UAE, Turkey, and India," the website states.

Billboards generate debate

Amid India's strained relations post-August 5, 2019, the appearance of these billboards has generated interest as well as a debate among common people as these hoardings draw the attention of all passers-by due to their huge size. People are of the view that the hoardings were installed with the permission of authorities, although a private firm is looking after outdoor advertisements in the jurisdiction of SMC.

India-Turkey relations strained after the abrogation of Article 370

Over decades, India and Turkey have enjoyed good bilateral relations but have also seen tensions due to the Turkey government's fierce. Not only Pakistan and China but countries like Malaysia and Turkey have been opposing the decision of the Indian Government to abrogate Article 370 from J&K and to bifurcate the erstwhile State of J&K into two Union Territories (UT). In September 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a strong speech at the UN General Assembly on Kashmir.