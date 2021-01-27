Rumors and speculations regarding the existence of a mysterious blood-sucking creature are now creating panic among people in Central Citani, Chile. The fear was initially triggered when farmers reported a strange attack on llamas and alpacas. llamas and alpacas were all attacked during the night, left for dead with their blood drained without a trace.

Chupacabra mystery looms Chile

Initially, farmers in Central Citani thought that the livestock had been killed by someone who had ill-will against them. As the killings continued, villagers started thinking that there could be no one who can carry out such mass killings regularly.

As mysteries continue, a section of people started claiming that the blood-sucking creature could be the Chupacabra, an evil entity popular in Chilean folklore. According to people living in the area, Chupacabra is a zombie-like entity that feeds on cattle blood.

"At first when two or three deaths appeared, we thought it was someone. But when more began to appear, we said how someone is going to be killing the young if it does not suit anyone. My cousins tell me that it could be a creature called Chupacabra, who in the south for years attacked a person leaving them bad. It scared me and we put lights with solar panels to illuminate the pens and scare this animal away," said Juan Choque, a farmer in the area, Daily Star reports.

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists has started claiming that aliens from deep space could be killing cattle.

Experts clueless

Andrea Nieto a veterinary specialist revealed that they could not find any footprints in the area apart from that of the cattle.

"They are not the marks of predators from here like the puma or the fox. Only two perforations are seen at the chest level and nothing else, apparently the animal sucked from there, but a more exhaustive investigation must be carried out," said Nieto.