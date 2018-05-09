Asus hasn't demonstrated its a-game while assessing its performance in the stringent smartphone race. Even though the Taiwanese tech giant has a strong portfolio, brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo and others have taken the lead. Now, Asus has its eyes set on the premium smartphone segment and hopes to crush the competition.

The first major leak of a mysterious Asus smartphone has cropped up online, giving an idea of how it plans to disrupt the competition. A device with codename Asus_Z01RD appeared on Geekbench benchmarking website, and it demonstrates its true power.

The Asus smartphone scored 2471 and 9209 on single and multi-core tests, respectively, which outperforms the upcoming "flagship killer" OnePlus 6 smartphone. If that surprises you, the Geekbench listing offers a peek into the Asus smartphone's configuration to set aside any skepticism.

According to the listing, the Asus smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with 8GB RAM, which is the same as the OnePlus 6 configuration. In addition, the Asus smartphone is shown with Android 8.0 Oreo under the hood.

There are no further details about the handset or its specifications, but reports suggest that it could be the premium Zenfone 5Z that Asus launched at the MWC 2018.

Asus Zenfone 5Z comes with ultra-sleek bezels and an iPhone X-like notch. The handset sports a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, dual rear cameras with 12MP + 8MP sensors and an 8MP front-facing snapper with EIS and Full HD video recording capabilities.

Under the hood, the Zenfone 5Z is powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset and the high-end variant comes with 8GB RAM, which strikes a resemblance to the Geekbench listed smartphone. But there are other variants with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. The high-end model comes with 256GB onboard storage, which is same as the soon-to-be-launched OnePlus 6 smartphone.

Asus Zenfone 5Z also sports a 3,300mAh battery, charged via USB Type-C port, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and NFC support.

For your knowledge, OnePlus 6 is launching on May 16 at an event in London, and it'll be launched in India on May 17, where IBTimes, India, will be present bringing readers exclusive coverage.