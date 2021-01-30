E-commerce platform Myntra is likely to change its logo after a complaint was filed with the Mumbai Cyber police against the logo terming it as 'offensive' and insulting for women.

The complaint was filed by activist Naaz Patel of the Avesta Foundation in December 2020 as Patel found it to be insulting and offensive towards women.

Along with taking the matter in various forums and social media, Patel alleged that the logo resembles a naked woman and demanded the removal of the logo by Myntra and asked for appropriate action against the firm.

Acknowledging the complaint, DCP Rashmi Karandikar from the Cyber Crime Department of Mumbai Police said that the logo was offensive in nature for women.

"Following the complaint, we sent an email to Myntra and their officials came and met us. The officials said they will change the logo in a month's time," Karandikar said.

Myntra changes logo

The new logo can be seen on the Myntra.com. However, the app still has the old logo and it may take some more to update it on every platform.

Flipkart-owned company Myntra is one of the largest online retailers for apparel and accessories in India and the company recently grabbed headlines for its 'End of Reason Sale'.

The company witnessed a record-breaking 15 million visitors on its opening day on December 20, registering a massive growth of more than 110 per cent over the BAU (business as usual) period.

Myntra sold 3 million items within the first 24 hours. Tier 2 and 3 cities witnessed a growth of 55 per cent in new customers, led by Jammu, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kakinada, Dehradun and Imphal, among others.

(With inputs from IANS)